Live
- Making Bihar No. 1 state is Mahagathbandhan’s goal, says Tejashwi Yadav before launching campaign
- PM Modi set to launch election campaign with visit to Samastipur ahead of Bihar Assembly polls
- India’s real estate sector records highest-ever deal volumes in Q3 2025: Report
- WHO sounds alarm over 'sharp increases' in HIV cases in Philippines, Fiji, Papua New Guinea
- Cultural Revival on the Plate: Regional Indian Cuisines Going Global
- Hyderabad Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected Today
- How to give your home a festive makeover the sustainable way
- APRJC Nagarjuna Sagar Marks 50 Glorious Years of Excellence and Togetherness
- Inorbit Mall Marks 16 Years with “Tales of Telangana” Celebration
- 30th Hyderabad Japan Festival 2025 Celebrates Three Decades of Indo-Japan Friendship
Woxsen University Faculties Awarded Major Government Grants for Research in Technology, Culture, and Humanities
Highlights
Woxsen University faculty have secured prestigious government grants from ICSSR and TIH IIT Mandi, highlighting the institution’s interdisciplinary...
Woxsen University faculty have secured prestigious government grants from ICSSR and TIH IIT Mandi, highlighting the institution’s interdisciplinary research excellence.
Dr Brundaban Mishra received ₹19 lakh for preserving tribal music and dance of Western Odisha, while Dr Rajdeep Routh secured ₹18 lakh to develop participatory urban cultural governance frameworks.
Dr Shyam Krishan Joshi was awarded ₹7.7 lakh for a supercapacitor-based hybrid bicycle promoting sustainable mobility, and Dr Satyanarayana Turangi received ₹3 lakh for a national seminar on tribal rights and policies.
These grants underscore Woxsen’s commitment to innovation, cultural preservation, and socially impactful research across India.
Next Story