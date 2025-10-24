  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Woxsen University Faculties Awarded Major Government Grants for Research in Technology, Culture, and Humanities

Woxsen University Faculties Awarded Major Government Grants for Research in Technology, Culture, and Humanities
x
Highlights

Woxsen University faculty have secured prestigious government grants from ICSSR and TIH IIT Mandi, highlighting the institution’s interdisciplinary...

Woxsen University faculty have secured prestigious government grants from ICSSR and TIH IIT Mandi, highlighting the institution’s interdisciplinary research excellence.

Dr Brundaban Mishra received ₹19 lakh for preserving tribal music and dance of Western Odisha, while Dr Rajdeep Routh secured ₹18 lakh to develop participatory urban cultural governance frameworks.

Dr Shyam Krishan Joshi was awarded ₹7.7 lakh for a supercapacitor-based hybrid bicycle promoting sustainable mobility, and Dr Satyanarayana Turangi received ₹3 lakh for a national seminar on tribal rights and policies.

These grants underscore Woxsen’s commitment to innovation, cultural preservation, and socially impactful research across India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick