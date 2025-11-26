Writ Filed in HC against GO posting IPS Officers in IAS cadre

Hyderabad: A writ petition challenging the constitutional and legal validity of GO posting IPS officers to posts earmarked for the IAS cadre is likely to come up for hearing before a single judge bench of the Telangana High Court on November 26. The petition was filed on Tuesday by advocate and social activist Vadla Srikanth of Tarnaka questioning GO 1342 issued by the General Administration (SPL.B) Department, dated September 26. The petitioner contends that the government, through the GO, assigned IAS cadre posts to IPS officers in violation of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which regulate cadre postings at the State level.

According to the petitioner, the IAS and IPS are distinct All-India Services with different training modules, orientations and administrative exposure. IAS officers undergo training focused on public administration, policy formulation and interaction with elected representatives, such as MLAs, MPs, and ministers. In contrast, IPS training primarily equips officers for policing, law enforcement and security-related functions.

Posting IPS officers to IAS-specific roles, the petitioner argues, runs contrary to the fundamental structure of cadre allocation and undermines the specialised nature of the IAS. The writ cites specific recent postings made under the impugned GO, including C V Anand, IPS, appointed Special Chief Secretary (Home) and Shikha Goel, IPS, appointed Director-General, Vigilance & Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary (GAD).

The Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (GAD) have been arrayed as respondents in the case. It is expected to be taken up for preliminary hearing on Wednesday.