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Yadadri plant to get Naini coal as Odisha eases curbs

In Short

TGGENCO has obtained permission from the local administration to continue coal transportation during the early hours to meet the power plant’s requirements.

TGGENCO CMD S. Harish with Angul District Collector Abdaal M Akhtar during a meeting in Odisha on Monday to secure extended transportation timings for coal dispatch from the Naini coal block to the Yadadri Thermal Power Station.
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TGGENCO CMD S. Harish with Angul District Collector Abdaal M Akhtar during a meeting in Odisha on Monday to secure extended transportation timings for coal dispatch from the Naini coal block to the Yadadri Thermal Power Station.

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Hyderabad:In a major relief amid the growing power crisis, uninterrupted coal supply from the Naini coal block to the Yadadri thermal power project will begin on Tuesday following a relaxation of transportation restrictions by the local administration in Odisha.

TGGENCO has obtained permission from the local administration to continue coal transportation during the early hours to meet the power plant’s requirements.

TGGENCO CMD S Harish met Angul District Collector Abdaal M Akhtar in Odisha on Monday and explained the need to transport the targeted quantity of coal to meet the requirements of the corporation’s thermal power station.

He requested a relaxation of the permitted transportation timings.

Responding to his appeal, the Angul district Collector agreed to extend the transportation window and allow coal movement by road between 11 pm and 5 am. Earlier, transportation was permitted only between midnight and 4 am.

The relaxation is expected to improve coal dispatch from the Naini mine and help TGGENCO meet its coal supply targets amid rising power demand in Telangana due to El Niño-related weather conditions.

Patan Afzal Babu
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Patan Afzal Babu

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Patan Afzal Babu is an experienced journalist specializing in political and state Administration. With over 20 years of writing expertise, Afzal Babu contributes new content in the areas of politics and administration. Afzal has completed post-graduation from Hyderabad Central University (with a specialization in Journalism). Afzal Babu is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing political news and breaking news. With over 20 years of experience, Afzal honed skills in various genres, including major crime news. Afzal’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched writing with unique perspectives.

Tags

TGGENCONaini Coal BlockYadadri ProjectCoal SupplyTelangana Power Crisis
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