Yadavs celebrate Sadar festival with gusto

Hyderabad: The ‘Sadar Festival’, a carnival of buffaloes, is annually celebrated by the Yadav community which is also known as ‘Dunnapothula Pandaga’. The festival will be celebrated by the community with thousands participating in the programme showcasing ‘Bulls’ on ‘Sadar Sammelan’.

Sadar Festival is celebrated on the second day of Diwali when Lord Rama defeated the demon Ravana and returned to Ayodhya after 14 years.

On Friday, the celebrations were held at Risala Bazar at Bolarum and Khairtabad and the biggest Sadar Sammelan will be celebrated on Saturday at Narayanguda and Saidabad.

According to the organisers, buffaloes from across the country will make their presence felt in the congregation. However, it will be mostly from Haryana and Punjab who will rule the roost with their gigantic frames and majestic appearances. The celebration also includes other hefty bulls, including Buffalo Bull ‘Gholu -2’, a Murrah breed weighing 1.8 tons and standing 7-foot tall, specially brought from Haryana. In the past few years, Yadavs brought champion bulls including Yuvraj, Dara and Shehenshah.

Naveen Singh, a farmer from Haryana is the owner of this huge and popular bull. While Gholu 2’s grandfather’s name is Gholu 1, his father’s name is PC-483. Born and raised in Panipat, the buffalo bull eats around 30 kg of green and dry fodder every day. Besides this, he eats around 7.5 kg of mixture made of wheat and grams.

“It is a get-together of the men of the community. Until 20 years ago, the carnival was held only in Hyderabad, now in all districts, mandals of the state it is held. People of all communities participate in the get-together and lakhs of people witness it,” said General Secretary All India Yadav Mahasabha,

Hari Babu Yadav.

During the event, the buffaloes are decorated with oil, painted with bright colours and garlands around neck, anklets (gajjalu) on their feet, sea-shell bands with bells around neck or foreheads and also adorned with peacock feathers on their horns. The procession that starts at Musheerabad will culminate at Narayanaguda

on Saturday.