Yakutpura mired in civic mess; dwellers pour out woes to MBT

Hyderabad: Residents of various areas in Yakutpura are forced to dwell under miserable conditions due to lack of basic civic amenities. They face problems like poor sanitation, bad roads, contaminated drinking water, sewer and nala overflow. Residents demanded the civic body to address the deplorable state of these areas.

If anyone enters the areas in Yakutpura, they will wonder that these areas in Hyderabad’s old city remain untouched by development. Open drains, littered roads, potholes, black drinking water among others are numerous issues observed.

In a padyatra, social activist and Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan exposed severe civic problems affecting the Yakutpura Assembly Constituency.

According to him, the march aimed to engage directly with residents, address civic concerns. Amjedullah Khan was accompanied by Abdul Rahman, MBT’s contested corporator from Rein Bazar, along with senior party leaders and dozens of local supporters. The march saw residents lining the streets, sharing their grievances.

The padyatra from Dabeerpura Darwaza to Yakutpura Railway Station covered Hyder Hotel, Ganga Nagar, Moula Ka Chilla, Sadat Nagar, Murtuza Chaman, Chota Pull, Bada Chandra Nagar, Madina Nagar, Dhobighat all areas coming under Yakutpura Assembly Constituency.

Roads from Ganga Nagar to Moula Ka Chilla are in a bad state. Big potholes still exist because the Nala widening work has been unfinished for six months. “Horrible conditions are seen on the road from Ganga Nagar to Moula Ka Chilla in Yakutpura. With big potholes left over after widening of existing nala from the last six months, residents are forced to vacate houses due to dirty smell, mosquitoes, incomplete nala stretch kept open with iron rods,” said Amjedullah Khan.

Moreover, nala widening works from Dabeerpura Darwaza to Hyder Hotel has been in progress for nearly 10 years. “Public representatives have inaugurated it multiple times. Despite this, the stretch remains unmotorable, filled with garbage, potholes, dismantled material, and exposed iron rods,” said Abdul Rahman.

The residents also highlighted the issue of receiving contaminated drinking water. The residents also slammed the government over supplying contaminated ‘black water’ to residents.

More than a hundred houses in Bada Chandra Nagar are getting dirty water since last two months. In spite of repeated complaints to HMWSSB, no action is being taken to rectify and supply neat and clean drinking water. Residents requested the officials to interfere and take necessary action for supply of clean drinking water.

Amjedullah said that he would meet with the Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and demand the issue be resolved within 10 to 15 working days. “If the problem is not solved, we will protest against the Water Works management,” he warned. Amjedullah alleged that the supply of unhealthy water has caused many children to fall ill.