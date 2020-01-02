Yakutpura: Residents in large numbers approach Water Board

Yakutpura: After the officials failed to pay attention to their repeated requests over resolving civic issues, the residents of Rein Bazar division, with an intention to push their demands, they have knocked the doors of civic bodies.

The residents of Madina Nagar, Sadat Nagar, Hussani Bagh, Chanda Nagar led by social worker Abdul Rahman, gathered at the office of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Deputy General Manager (DGM) E Nirmala in Goshamahal in large numbers on Tuesday. They gave a representation on the water and sewerage issues in their areas and had a long discussion on the problems faced by them every day in their locality.

The locals raised their voices about the major pending works in the area, which included laying of new water and sewerage pipelines, "Due to the damage and decaying of old pipelines, we are receiving contaminated water for the past two years. It should be replaced, as the existing pipelines are around 30 years old. They demanded for laying of new water pipeline for resolving the matter once for all, rather than finding temporary solutions," they said.

According to Abdul Rahman, several works were sanctioned for Division-2 during the year 2018, and almost all works were pending, and even a new works with an amount of Rs 10 lakh which were sanctioned around 6 months ago, still there is no tender call and were also kept pending, he added.

Abdul Rahman said on asking DGM about the pending works, she asked the locals to lodge a complaint with the general manager against those contractors who were not completing their works on schedule and a notice would be issued to the concerned contractor for pending works.

Giving an assurance, the DGM said that the works of new drinking water pipeline would be started within a week. In the presence of residents, she also informed the authorities concerned and assured that the works would be started soon.