Yashoda doctors save 10-month-old with rare stem cell transplant

Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals gave a new lease of life to a 10-month-old boy suffering from a rare bone marrow failure disorder, Congenital Amegakaryocytic Thrombocytopenia, through a state-of-the-art haploidentical stem cell transplant.

The infant, from Adoni in Kurnool district, was admitted with a persistently low platelet count and later developed respiratory distress, requiring intensive care and ventilator support. Following detailed clinical evaluation, doctors diagnosed the rare inherited condition, which carries a high risk of bleeding and requires stem cell transplantation as the only curative treatment.

With no fully matched donor available, the child’s father was selected as a half-matched (haploidentical) donor.

The transplant was successfully performed on January 8 by a specialised medical team led by senior hemato-oncologists.

Post-transplant, the child showed steady recovery under continuous monitoring. As platelet levels improved, ventilator support was withdrawn, and the child is now clinically stable.

Doctors said the case highlights the importance of early diagnosis, advanced transplant facilities, and coordinated multidisciplinary care. The success demonstrates that rare and previously fatal pediatric blood disorders can now be effectively treated with modern medical interventions.