Young Artist Alleges Rape, Fraud by Associate Director in Telugu Film Industry

Live
Just In
The woman, a married mother of an eight-year-old son, filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police
A young female artist reported to the Jubilee Hills police that she was raped and became pregnant after an associate director, who had promised her movie roles, took advantage of her.
The 35-year-old married woman from Karnataka, who has an eight-year-old son, filed a complaint against Shaik Ghouse Moinuddin, also known as Chinna. He is an associate director in the Telugu film industry. The police stated that Chinna attracted the victim by promising her film roles. Trusting him, she traveled to the city with her son to meet him.
Once there, Chinna exploited her trust, kept her in a rented house in Yousufguda, and raped her while claiming he would marry her. Following her complaint, police have opened a case for rape and fraud, and they are actively trying to locate the suspect.