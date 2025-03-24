Youth bike rally pays tribute to martyrs

Hyderabad: On the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, several youth organisations held a bike rally on Sunday.

The rally was organised by the Disha Students organisation and Naujawan Bharat Sabha. The rally started from Ashok Nagar and passed through RTC X Road, Chikkadpally, Sundarayya Park and the rally concluded at the Arts College lawn of Osmania University. During the rally the youth raised slogans, sang revolutionary songs and delivered speeches.

Mahipal, a member of Disha Students’ organisation said, “The students and youth need to remember Bhagat Singh because even after 77 years of independence, the problems of unemployment, economic disparity, and inflation are increasing; this shows that the dream of our revolutionists is yet to gain limelight. They have dreamed for a society where there is equality, where there is no discrimination based on caste and where people do not fight against each other in the name of religion. At present the country is going in reverse direction. In such a scenario, it is important to remember the revolutionary legendaries to unite people and focus on real issues such as education and healthcare for all, employment guarantee and true secularism. This will be the real tribute to our martyrs.”