Youth Falls to Death While Escaping Dog Attack in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A young man lost his life after falling from a building while trying to escape an attack by a stray dog. The incident occurred at VK Pride Hotel in Chandanagar on Sunday night.

The victim, Uday, had gone to the hotel to attend a friend’s birthday party. While there, he encountered a stray dog and in a desperate attempt to avoid it, he reportedly ran towards a window on the third floor. Unfortunately, he lost his balance and fell from the window.

Uday died on the spot due to severe injuries. The local police were alerted to the situation, and an investigation has been initiated to gather more details about the incident. The tragic accident has left the victim’s friends and family in deep shock.