Youth held for performing bike stunts

The Saifabad Police have arrested a youngster for performing extremely dangerous bike stunts on public roads near Lumbini Park and the Telangana State Secretariat. The accused was creating a nuisance and causing panic among commuters and pedestrians to create reels for social media platforms.

The arrested person was identified as Ibrahim Baig, a resident of Shankar Nagar. Seetaiah, SHO of Saifabad Police Station, said that in a bid to gain popularity on social media, the youth had been performing irresponsible stunts on his motorcycle and filming them. These activities, conducted in high-security zones, posed a significant threat to public safety.

Following continuous surveillance, the police apprehended the individual and seized the motorcycle and mobile phone used for filming. The arrest was carried out by Investigating Officer Parameswari, along with Sampath and Mahesh.

The police strictly warned that stringent legal action will be taken against anyone found endangering public safety through reckless driving or dangerous stunts on public roads to maintain urban order and safety.