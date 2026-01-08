  1. Home
News

  • Created On:  8 Jan 2026 7:37 AM IST
YouTuber nabbed for peddling child abuse content on ‘Viral Hub’ channel
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested a 39-year-old YouTuber from Andhra Pradesh for the creation, uploading, and circulation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) across social media platforms. The accused, identified as Kambeti Satya Murthy, operated a YouTube channel titled ‘Viral Hub’ (@ViralHub007), where he allegedly posted highly objectionable content involving minors.

According to police officials, Satya Murthy conducted interviews with children aged between 15 and 17, during which he deliberately posed obscene, sexually explicit, and vulgar questions.

In one particularly disturbing video, the accused reportedly induced two minors to kiss each other—an act the police have classified as the sexual exploitation of children.

Hyderabadcyber crimearrestsexual abuseCSAMTelangana
