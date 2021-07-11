YSR successors will have no place in Telangana: Harish Rao

Taking a dig at YS Sharmila for her YSR Telangana Party in the State, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the successors of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy would not have a place in the hearts of people of Telangana.



Speaking at a meeting in Sadashivpet where several Congress leaders joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Harish Rao said that Rajasekhara Reddy compared the self-respect of Telangana to cigarette and beedi. "YSR said was Telangana a cigarette or beedi which could be given? Should we honour and bless the successors of that leader? This is the soil of the brave, and Telangana was achieved with sacrifices. There is no place for you (Sharmila) in the hearts of people of Telangana and there will never be in future," said Harish Rao.

He alleged that it was YSR who adopted delaying tactics after promising to keep the Telangana issue in the common minimum programme and having an alliance with TRS.

Harish Rao lashed out at the opposition parties stating that there was no place for people who talk on behalf of Andhra Pradesh. "When Chandrababu Naidu came to contest the elections with an alliance with Congress party, people of Telangana kicked them out of the State borders. The people will not allow them to come into the State in the name of Congress party, and they will love those who aspire for development of Telangana," he said.

The Minister lashed out at the Congress party leaders alleging that they did nothing for Sangareddy. The earlier chief ministers YSR, Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy came here, but they did nothing for Sangareddy, he alleged. He said that the TRS government allotted a medical college and also a nursing college for Sangareddy. He further alleged that there was no 24-hour power supply in any of the Congress ruled States, there was no scheme like Rythu Bandhu and there was lack of availability of drinking water.

"The Congress leaders always indulge in fighting for the posts, they don't even have the status of opposition and they are talking about coming into power in the State," Harish mocked.

The Finance Minister said that the government would bring Kaleshwaram water to Sadashivpet rural mandal and irrigate 57,000 acres in the Sangareddy Assembly constituency. He said that the TRS was committed to develop every part of Telangana.