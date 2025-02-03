ZIRO ON TOUR Brings Arunachal Pradesh's Vibrant Spirit to Hyderabad

Hyderabad came alive with the vibrant spirit of Arunachal Pradesh as ZIRO ON TOUR took over the city on February 1st and 2nd, hosted at the historic Taramati Baradari. This two-day festival of music and culture beautifully blended North East India’s traditions with Dakhni rhythms.

Chinmaya Nanda, a singer-songwriter from the city, performed at the festival, bringing his unique blend of blues and soulful tunes to the stage and representing Hyderabad’s talent. Having performed at iconic events like Junxion Unplugged and IKEA Sunset Jams by IMP Social, which curates gigs especially for indie artists from the city, Chinmaya is also a music producer at Radio Mirchi 98.3.

He has released six original tracks and is gearing up for the release of a seven-track studio album, further solidifying his presence in the music scene. ZIRO ON TOUR, known for showcasing diverse artists, featured performances from Ram Miryala, Chowrastha, Nawab Gang, Taba Chake, and Rabbi Shergill, creating a dynamic, cross-cultural musical experience.



