Zomato Delivery Boys Protest in Hyderabad Over Low Pay and No Insurance

Zomato delivery workers protested in Uppal, Hyderabad, on August 5. They said they earn less than ₹500 even after working 12–14 hours a day.

The workers said they get no insurance. If they meet with an accident during delivery, they have to pay for their treatment themselves.

Many of them have worked with Zomato for 5–6 years. They deliver in both sun and rain. They are asking Zomato to give them the extra delivery fees charged to customers during rainy days.

They also said the company is threatening to file police cases if they protest again. They feel they are not being paid fairly for their hard work.

In a city like Hyderabad, with traffic and pollution, their job is very tough. They now want Zomato to listen to their problems and take action.