SP honors families of eight police martyrs

Kadapa: YSR Kadapa District SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, IPS, paid rich tributes to police martyrs at the Police Parade Ground on Wednesday on Police Commemoration Day. Highlighting the 1959 Ladakh Hot Springs ambush, the SP praised police personnel for performing hazardous duties during emergencies and festivals.

Additional SP (AR) B Ramanaiah read out the names of 154 fallen police personnel across India. The department presented mementoes to the families of eight district martyrs, with SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath reassuring them of full administrative support and care for their welfare.