Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
  5. Kadapa
News

SP honors families of eight police martyrs

SP honors families of eight police martyrs
X

SP honors families of eight police martyrs

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Kadapa: YSR Kadapa District SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, IPS, paid rich tributes to police martyrs at the Police Parade Ground on Wednesday on Police Commemoration Day. Highlighting the 1959 Ladakh Hot Springs ambush, the SP praised police personnel for performing hazardous duties during emergencies and festivals.

Additional SP (AR) B Ramanaiah read out the names of 154 fallen police personnel across India. The department presented mementoes to the families of eight district martyrs, with SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath reassuring them of full administrative support and care for their welfare.

The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

Police Commemoration DayYSR Kadapa DistrictShelke Nachiket VishwanathKadapa PolicePolice Martyrs Memorial
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X