Cyclone warning puts officials on their toes

Kakinada: Revenue and other departmental officials have been directed to remain on high alert in view of the Cyclone Arnab warning and take all precautionary measures to minimise inconvenience to the public. Kakinada Revenue Divisional Officer S Mallibabu held a Zoom conference with tahsildars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers to review preparedness and instruct officials on the measures to be taken in the event of the cyclone making landfall near Kakinada.

Mallibabu said warnings indicated that the cyclone could intensify and cross the coast near Kakinada on October 27 or 28. He directed revenue, panchayat and police personnel to remain vigilant and keep people informed about the latest weather conditions and necessary safety precautions at the village level.

Special attention should be given to coastal mandals, including Uppada, Kothapalli, Kakinada Rural, Kakinada Urban, Karapa and Thallarevu. Officials in these areas were instructed to establish control rooms and continuously monitor the situation to respond promptly to emergencies. He said arrangements should be made to deal with trees falling due to strong winds. Chainsaw machines and other necessary equipment should be kept ready, while fire services personnel should be prepared to clear fallen trees and remove obstructions on roads.

The RDO also stressed the need to maintain adequate fuel stocks to ensure uninterrupted functioning of drinking water facilities, hospitals and mobile towers. Mandal-level officials were instructed to take government school buildings under their control wherever required for emergency relief and rehabilitation arrangements.

He directed the departments concerned to make advance arrangements for the supply of food and drinking water and ensure that electricity and other essential services were disrupted as little as possible. Officials should coordinate with one another and be prepared to respond immediately to any adverse situation arising from the cyclone, he said.

Mallibabu stressed that preparedness at the village and mandal levels was crucial to protecting lives and property. He instructed officials not to be complacent and to ensure that all emergency arrangements were in place well before the cyclone approached the coast. Make the headline more concise,Trim repeated preparedness points

A depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday morning, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said the system had moved at a speed of 5 kmph during the past six hours and was located around 880 km from Visakhapatnam, 980 km from Kakinada, 1,080 km from Machilipatnam and 1,150 km from Bapatla. The depression is expected to intensify into a deep depression on Sunday and develop into a cyclonic storm on Monday.

It is likely to further strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday morning and intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday morning, he said. According to the preliminary forecast, the system is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by Wednesday afternoon. At the time of landfall, it may bring gale-force winds of 115 to 125 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 140 kmph.