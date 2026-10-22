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Five devotees killed after being hit by four wheeler in Kakinada
In Short
The devotees had set out from Denkada in Vizianagaram district, traveling by bus toward Vijayawada
A tragic road accident occurred in the district early Thursday morning wherein five devotees of Goddess Bhavani were killed and another person was critically injured after being struck by a Scorpio vehicle on the national highway at Kathipudi, in Shankhavaram mandal of Kakinada
The devotees had set out from Denkada in Vizianagaram district, traveling by bus toward Vijayawada. However, the bus broke down near the 'Sathibabu Pulao Center' in Kathipudi, prompting the passengers to get off the vehicle to have some tea.
While five of the devotees were walking along the side of the road, a speeding Scorpio vehicle struck them from behind. Four of them died on the spot, while another devotee sustained severe injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Sirigidi Errayya (35), Tamlingala Sitaram (36), Tatipudi Varaprasad (36), and Bonula Ramana (52). The incident has cast a pall of gloom, as four devotees lost their lives in a single accident.
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