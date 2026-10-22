Bathukamma celebrations bring Telangana’s cultural spirit to Canada

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In Short
Karimnagar lawyer celebrates floral festival in Ontario, keeping traditions alive far from home
Karimnagar: Celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Telangana thousands of miles away from home, UpadhyayulaKarunashree, a woman executive member of the Karimnagar Bar Association, celebrated Bathukamma during her visit to Canada. In London, Ontario province, Karunashree arranged a colourful Bathukamma using vibrant flowers and participated in the festivities by singing traditional songs. She later immersed the floral arrangement in accordance with the age-old custom associated with the festival.
Despite being away from her homeland, Karunashree celebrated Bathukamma with the same affection and enthusiasm as people do in Telangana, reflecting her deep-rooted connection with the state’s traditions.
Bathukamma is one of Telangana’s most cherished cultural festivals, bringing women together to celebrate flowers, nature and their shared heritage. Karunashree’s celebration in Canada highlighted how the festival continues to unite Telangana people across geographical boundaries, keeping their cultural identity and traditions alive wherever they live.
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