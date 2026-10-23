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Beneficiaries await possession of Kamalapur double-bedroom houses
In Short
The inspection was conducted following instructions from Huzurabad constituency in-charge Vodithala Pranav Babu.
Karimnagar: Agricultural Market Committee chairperson T Jhansi Rani inspected the ongoing sanitation and electrical works at double-bedroom houses in Guduru village of Kamalapurmandal on Thursday and directed officials and the contractor to complete the remaining tasks at the earliest.
The inspection was conducted following instructions from Huzurabad constituency in-charge Vodithala Pranav Babu.
The houses have recently been distributed to poor beneficiaries, and Jhansi Rani stressed the need to speed up the pending works to enable them to take possession of their homes soon.
She urged the officials and contractor to ensure that the outstanding works were completed without further delay, allowing the beneficiaries to move into their allotted houses at the earliest.
Congress leaders PakaChandramouli and BhashaBoyina Ramesh attended the inspection. Directors Gattu Sridhar, JanaganiShivakrishna, AkinapalliBikshapathi, MilkuriSrinivas, Kinnara Krishnamurthy and NiggulaLingaiah were also present during the visit.