CP Gaush Alam inspects Huzurabad police station 

Karimnagar: Police Commissioner GaushAlam conducted an annual inspection of Huzurabad Police Station on Saturday, reviewing its functioning, staff performance and crime prevention measures.

Huzurabad ACP Madhavi and Inspector Karunakar welcomed the Commissioner. Armed police personnel presented him with a guard of honour.

During the inspection, GaushAlam examined various sections and reviewed station records. He stressed the need to improve efficiency, transparency and response times to maintain law and order.

He directed officers to maintain cleanliness, safeguard case property and keep records properly organised. He also instructed them to ensure that all CCTV cameras within the station limits remained functional.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of maintaining patrol vehicles and modern equipment in good condition. He asked officials to shift obsolete materials to the Commissionerate.

GaushAlam urged police personnel to respond promptly to public complaints and adopt friendly policing to strengthen public trust. He said providing timely and quality services to citizens must remain a priority.

ACP Madhavi, Inspector Karunakar, sub-inspectors and other police personnel attended the inspection.