Dharmapuri set for better pilgrim and passenger facilities

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister PonnamPrabhakar, Welfare Minister AdluriLakshman Kumar and District Collector B Satya Prasad laid the foundation stone for the modernisation of Dharmapuri bus station at an estimated cost of Rs 2.57 crore on Sunday.

The project includes expanding two platforms, granite flooring, new toilets, roof and ceiling repairs, improved drainage, electrification, landscaping and the installation of a borewell with a pump set to improve passenger facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, PonnamPrabhakar said the free bus travel scheme for women, launched within 48 hours of the Congress government assuming office under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, had benefited women through nearly 360 crore journeys, providing financial relief worth around Rs 13,000 crore.

He said the government was strengthening TSRTC services in villages and improving connectivity to major pilgrimage centres. He directed officials to examine the feasibility of an AC bus service from Dharmapuri to Mumbai and said steps would be taken to establish a bus depot in the town.

Adluri said Rs 226 crore had been sanctioned for development works ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, including Rs 10 crore for the reconstruction of the Sri UgraNarasimhaSwamytemple.CollectorSatya Prasad instructed officials to complete the works on time without compromising quality.