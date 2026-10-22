Karimnagar pays tribute to police martyrs

Karimnagar: District Collector Chitra Mishra and Police Commissioner GaushAlam paid tributes to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day at the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate on Wednesday. The officials laid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial, while Additional DCP Venkataramana read out the names of personnel who sacrificed their lives while on duty across the country.

Collector Chitra Mishra highlighted the police department’s role in maintaining law and order and assured continued support to martyrs’ families, particularly in education and welfare. Commissioner GaushAlam said the sacrifices of the personnel would continue to inspire the force and stressed that dedicated public service was the best tribute to them.

The officials also assured families that eligible compensation would be provided in full.

As part of Police Commemoration Week, blood donation camps, awareness programmes and competitions will be organised from October 21 to 31.

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