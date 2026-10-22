- MP: Clash during Dussehra procession in Jabalpur leaves youth stabbed, cop injured; two held
- BJP worker brutally attacked, shot dead in Bengal’s Malda; police detain one
- Anthropic Unveils Claude Duet AI Agent for Professionals
- JPSC scam case: CID files first charge sheet against 5, reveals OMR sheet manipulation
- Police seize vehicle loaded with explosives at Bengal’s Duttapukur, detain owner
- Jantar Mantar protest: Saurav Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde summoned by Delhi Police
- Gold rates today in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam slashed, check the prices on 22 October, 2026
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on , 22 October 2026
Karimnagar pays tribute to police martyrs
In Short
Collector, Commissioner assure continued support to bereaved families
Karimnagar: District Collector Chitra Mishra and Police Commissioner GaushAlam paid tributes to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day at the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate on Wednesday. The officials laid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial, while Additional DCP Venkataramana read out the names of personnel who sacrificed their lives while on duty across the country.
Collector Chitra Mishra highlighted the police department’s role in maintaining law and order and assured continued support to martyrs’ families, particularly in education and welfare. Commissioner GaushAlam said the sacrifices of the personnel would continue to inspire the force and stressed that dedicated public service was the best tribute to them.
The officials also assured families that eligible compensation would be provided in full.
As part of Police Commemoration Week, blood donation camps, awareness programmes and competitions will be organised from October 21 to 31.
© 2026 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit
Will fill all vacant posts in police wing by 2028: CM Revanth Reddy
President Murmu to visit Chhattisgarh on Oct 22
CJP Leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Released
CM Chandrababu urges TDP ranks to work for alliance candidates in local polls
J&K Govt issues order enhancing monthly stipend of medical interns from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000
Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana