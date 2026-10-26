Thudi challenges Singireddy to debate on development

Wanaparthy: Local MLA ThudiMegha Reddy stated that people of Wanaparthyare taking note of the fact that, even after being ousted from power, former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy’s behaviour remains unchanged. “People will certainly teach him another fitting lesson in the future,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at the DCC office here on Sunday, he remarked that Singireddy who was defeated by the public on November 30 and who claims to be the ‘number four’ leader in Telangana, has been making arrogant and delusional statements. “You should speak in a way that befits your age. If you, at the age of 70, choose to arrive with 1,000 people, we will show up with 50,000. We are prepared for anything,” he warned.

Reddy alleged that ex-minister had, in the name of development, destroyed Wanaparthy between 2004 and 2013.He stated people have not forgotten the days when non-bailable cases were filed against 32 BC leaders; even journalists were not spared from the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act cases.

“The public brought an end to a regime that terrorised various sections, including real estate developers and the unemployed. Jobs were pricedand commissions were collected under the pretext of securing employment,” he said.

Reddy noted it was with the memory of these past conditions people chose to elect the Congress in the elections, which saw him win with a massive majority. The MLA issued a challenge, stating he was prepared to hold a public debate comparing what the BRS government achieved in its nine-year tenure against what the Congress accomplished in three years. “Bring your documents,” he invited Singireddy. “The public themselves will decide whose governance has been more effective in development,” he said.