Two Die, Five Injured in Car-Lorry Collision Near Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Two of the five injured young men were shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment after a car rammed into a lorry near Rangapur on National Highway 563 in Huzurabad mandal early Saturday. Two youths died on the spot, while the injured were initially taken to Huzurabad Area Hospital and later referred to MGM Hospital in Warangal.

The car was trapped beneath the lorry, prompting police to bring in a crane. After nearly two hours of rescue efforts with the help of locals, the bodies and injured passengers were pulled out. Traffic on the highway was later restored.

Rural CI V Srinivas said the bodies were sent to Huzurabad Government Hospital for post-mortem examination and a case had been registered. The accident plunged the victims’ native town of Ramagundam into grief.

The youths had reportedly travelled to Vijayawada to conclude their Bhavani Deeksha after observing the ritual during Dasara. The fatal accident occurred while they were returning home.