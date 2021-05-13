1st day of lockdown in Khammam: Heavy rush to buy essentials

Khammam: As the lockdown came into effect from Wednesday, all the main roads and bus stands wore a deserted look across the district. Police were checking the vehicles at all centres and stopping those, without permission or e-pass.

On the first day of the lockdown, Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier monitored the situation minute to minute from headquarters. He observed all the main roads and ordered the cops to implement lockdown strictly. In early hours of the day, all the markets were very busy with people, who came out to complete their works from 6 am to 10 am. After 10 am, all main roads became empty. Police set up picketing points at all junctions in the district and not allowing vehicles. They were allowing vehicles, which have got e-pass. Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam and other temples in the district were closed at 10 am. Priests conducted regular pujas in the temple within the closed doors. Four Mada streets around the temple, which would be busy with devotees on normal days, were deserted due to implementation of lockdown. Meanwhile, police were stopping vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh at Telangana borders to enter the district and permitting emergency cases only.