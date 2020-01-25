3 women held for stealing gold jewellery worth 3.5 lakh

Kothagudem: Three women who were accused of stealing jewellery from a gold shop were arrested in Palvoncha of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Friday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) KRK Prasad Rao told the reporters at Palvoncha on Friday that the accused were identified as Bojjagani Nagamani, Mecharla Renuka and Bojjagani Gyanamma of Gokarajupalli, Veerlapadu mandal in Krishna district of AP. They visited Ambika Jewellery Shop at Sastry Road area on January 10 on the pretext of buying ornaments and stole jewellery weighing around nine tolas. The stolen jewellery costs around Rs 3.5 lakh.

The shop owner who learnt about the theft in the evening complained the same to the police. The police booked a case and launched an investigation. During vehicle inspection at Nataraj Centre on Friday in the town, the accused were taken into custody when they were found moving suspiciously. During questioning, they confessed to their crime. The accused were remanded to judicial custody, the DSP informed.