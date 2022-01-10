316 crore deposited into farmers' accounts: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Around Rs316 crore was sanctioned to the farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the district, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday.

The Minister participated in Rythu Bandhu celebrations held at Chimmapudi village under the Raghunadhapalem mandal. He conducted the palabhishekam programme to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with farmers and party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay said that Rs 276 crore has already been deposited into the farmers accounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the district this season.

Nearly Rs 2,337 crore was deposited in the farmers' account from 2018 to 2021 in the district under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He said the TRS government aimed for development of farmers only.

Besides Rythu Bandhu, the government spends crores of rupees on free power supply for the agricultural needs and drinking water supply etc, the Minister said.

Ajay said, Chief MInister KCR had knew the all the farmers issues, so the government set up seeds and other agricultural facilities for providing the farmers the same farmers before the start of the season in the State.

The Minister said Telangana is the only State in the country which has implemented so many schemes for the welfare of farmers, and added that despite the Covid pandemic the government didn't not stop any scheme for the people.

He said that a large number of farmers are participating happily in the Rythu Bandhu celebrations across the State. He said the construction of Rythu Vedhikalu are very useful to the farmers in all the mandals.

He alleged the BJP government at the Centre is implementing the anti farmers policies in the country. The TRS government successfully fought against the new agriculture bills. He appealed to the farmers cultivate alternative crops in this season. Later, Minister Ajay performed kolatam dance along with farmers at the programme.

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, AMC Chairman Laxmi Prasanna, TRS leaders Krishnaveni, Ravi, Sudhakar and others participated in the programme.