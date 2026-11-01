Aruna alleges funds being diverted to Delhi

Kodangal: BJP MP DK Aruna criticised the State governmentstating that the Chief Minister’s remark about selling government lands to run the State reflected his inability to manage finances. She alleged that funds would be available for development if money was not being sent to Delhi. She also said the Centre was fully committed to supporting Telangana’s development.

Addressing a press conference in Kodangal on Saturday, she said development should cover the entire undivided Mahabubnagar district and not just Kodangal. She pointed out that people had elected Revanth Reddy despite him not being a native of Kodangal and urged him to ensure justice for families who lost their houses due to road expansion by providing adequate compensation.

The BJP MP urged the Chief Minister to focus on pending irrigation projects in the Palamuru region. She alleged that changing the water approach of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme from Jurala to Narlapur during the previous BRS regime had caused injustice to the district. She demanded that the project be taken up as per the original Detailed Project Report (DPR), with a Jurala water approach, and completed without delay.