Bhadrachalam braces for cyclone Arnab impact

Khammam: Bhadrachalam Sub-Collector Mrinal Shreshtha has directed officials to intensify precautionary and relief measures in view of the possibility of heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Arnab which had landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

He instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and other departments to identify vulnerable areas, remain on high alert and ensure round-the-clock availability to respond to any emergency.

The Sub-Collector held a coordination meeting with the Bhadrachalam DSP and NDRF personnel in his chamber to review preparedness for floods, heavy rainfall and other disaster-related emergencies. The meeting discussed precautionary measures, emergency response arrangements and coordination among various departments to minimise risks and safeguard people in vulnerable locations.

Following the meeting, the Sub-Collector, accompanied by the Bhadrachalam DSP, NDRF and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) personnel, and Fire Services officials, conducted a field inspection of vulnerable areas in Bhadrachalam.

The team inspected locations that could face risks during heavy rainfall and flooding and reviewed the need for appropriate safety arrangements to prevent loss of life and damage to property. Shreshtha directed officials to conduct similar inspections throughout the Bhadrachalam sub-division and identify locations that could be affected by floods or other adverse weather conditions.

He instructed the departments concerned to put necessary protective measures in place at every identified vulnerable location and ensure the safety of residents.

He also stressed the importance of effective coordination among the police, disaster response teams, revenue officials and other departments to ensure a swift response in the event of an emergency. Police personnel, NDRF teams, revenue officials and other departmental representatives participated in the programme.