Bhadrachalam: Speed up assessment of crop damage, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy demands

Bhadrachalam: BJP Core Committee member and former MLC Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy demanded that the government must assess the damage that occurred to crops, roads and houses during the recent floods in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

On Thursday, he visited Bhadrachalam, Burgumpahad and Manguru mandals and inspected flood-affected areas and crop damage. He also interacted with the farmers.

Speaking to the media at Bhadrachalam, Ponguleti said that cotton, green gram, paddy and other crops in hundreds of acres were damaged during the two-time floods in August.

He appealed to the district administration to speed assessment programme of crop damages and give financial assistance to the farmers.

He also visited AP villages of Kukunuru and Yetpaka and observed the crop damage and interacted with farmers. He appealed to both the governments to immediately release compensation to the farmers and to conduct special medical camps to prevent spread of seasonal diseases.

Earlier, Sudhakar Reddy visited Khammam town and interacted with Gollapadu channel victims and promised them that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will solve their problem soon. He appealed to the officers not to make people panic over this issue. The BJP will extend its support to Gollapadu channel victims until the issue is solved, he assured.

BJP district president Uday Pratap, party leaders Vasudeva Rao, Namburi Ramalingeswar Rao, Galla Satyanarayana, Pradeep, Veerabhadram, Papa Rao, B Prabhakar Reddy, Yeeram Rajau Behra, GS Bhukya Seetaram Naik and others accompanied the Minister during his visit.