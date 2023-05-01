  • Menu
Bhatti Vikramarka march drawing huge response: Congress

Khammam City Congress Convener Mahamood Javeed along with other leaders participating in CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka people’s march at Pembarthi in Warangal district on Sunday.
Highlights

City Congress Convener Mahamood Javeed on Sunday asserted that the Congress would come to power in the State and at the Centre.

Khammam: City Congress Convener Mahamood Javeed on Sunday asserted that the Congress would come to power in the State and at the Centre. He joined CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s people’s march at Pembarthi in Warangal district along with district leaders and others. He said the response to the people’s response to the march showed the party winning over their hearts as the BRS government had been pursuing anti-people policies for the last nine years.

Javeed informed that Bhatti’s people’s march covered 15 constituencies in the districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal and would reach Alair in Nalgonda soon. Earlier, the Congress leaders visited the damaged crops in various villages in the mandals of Mudigonda, Karapalley and others. They flayed the BRS government for turning a blind to the suffering of the people.

Javeed pointed out that none of BRS leaders, Ministers or MLAs called on the farmers who were in financial distress following havoc wreaked by unseasonal rains and hailstorm in recent times.

