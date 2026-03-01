Bhoodan land row: MP Eatala demands justice for victims

Khammam: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government, alleging that it has become a government of demolition instead of welfare.

After inspecting Bhoodan lands in Velugumatla and meeting families affected by recent demolition drives, Rajender accused the Congress government of targeting the poor. He questioned the legal basis for demolitions and demanded transparency regarding 62 acres of Bhoodan land in survey numbers 147, 148 and 149.

Referring to the Bhoodan movement led by Vinoba Bhave, Rajender said the lands were originally donated for the poor and should not be taken away. He alleged that the government was eyeing the land due to rising property values.

The victims questioned why the same rules were not applied to real estate businessmen such as Mulla Kishore, Bikkasani Damodar, and Regalla Suresh, who have reportedly constructed villas on the same Bhoodan lands. “Do the rules apply only to us?” they asked.

Targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he demanded an unconditional apology and called for the immediate release of complete details of all Bhoodan lands in the district. He urged the government to provide justice to affected families without delay.

“Does Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have any humanity? Based on a suo motu order from the CCLA, houses were demolished in a manner resembling a war zone. Without considering children, pregnant women, or the elderly, their belongings were crushed with bulldozers as if attacking enemies,” he said.

“The poor voted for you. It is a party of the poor in name only but not in deeds. The government should respond immediately and justice should be done quickly,” he remarked.

He demanded that the affected families, currently being sheltered in Ambedkar Bhavan, be immediately provided with livelihood support and proper housing. He insisted that houses must be rebuilt on a war footing at the same sites where they were demolished. “Compensation must also be paid for household items and valuables lost in the demolition,” he said.