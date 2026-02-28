  1. Home
News

Bhoodan land row: Survey of evicted families underway

  28 Feb 2026 7:14 AM IST
Bhoodan land row: Survey of evicted families underway
Khammam: A socio-economic survey of families whose houses were removed from encroached Bhoodan land at Velugumatla village in Khammam Urban mandal has been initiated, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said on Friday.

In a statement, the Collector said the district administration has issued instructions to 14 tahsildars to immediately take up the survey and complete it on a priority basis. The exercise aims to assess the social and economic status of the affected persons following the eviction carried out on February 24.

Based on the findings of the survey, eligible beneficiaries will be considered for house-site pattas and allocation of houses under the government’s housing scheme as per norms, he said.

Durishetty appealed to the persons concerned to remain available in their respective villages and extend full cooperation to officials conducting the survey.

