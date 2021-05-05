Top
Collector RV Karnan inspects arrangements for KMC Mayor election

District Collector RV Karnan inspecting municipal meeting hall ahead of Mayor and Deputy Mayor election, in Khammam on Wednesday
District Collector RV Karnan inspected Municipal Corporation office here on Wednesday, where the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election would be held.

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan inspected Municipal Corporation office here on Wednesday, where the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election would be held. He discussed the arrangements for the election with the officials concerned and gave suggestions to them.

The Collector told the officers to sanitise the entire meeting hall and permit limited members only for the elections. Everyone should maintain social distances during the elections, he stated.

Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Anurag Jayanthi and other officers were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the TRS had appointed R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and party general secretary N Naresh Reddy as observers for electing Mayor and Deputy Mayor candidates.

