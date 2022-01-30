Conduct 'Million March' in Delhi not in Hyd Galli, says Harish

Khammam: Minister for Finance and Health T Harish Rao came down heavily on the BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay's announcement on conducting Million March programme during the budget session of the State Assembly and collecting one crore signatures on issues of unemployment. He expressed anger and condemned the move and suggested to BJP chief to conduct Million March at Delhi not in Hyderabad Galli.

Speaking to media people in Sathupalli after launching various development works, he said that the BJP leaders are cheating the people on jobs issues. He directly questioned the BJP leaders to tell the truth on employment. He also questioned that who did not releasing job notifications and who did not giving the job notifications?.

He sought an explanation to the questions he posed to the BJP. He asked the BJP leaders to release open letter on how were jobs opportunities or notifications were released in last seven years by BJP at the Centre. The BJP leaders are playing games on the issues of jobs to divert the public but the people should know that who is doing good and who is not, he lamented

Rao informed the government has filled 1,32,899 jobs so far and another fifty thousand to sixty thousand jobs would be planned to fill in coming days. He said read out the filling of posts in department wise. TSPSC recruited 30,594 jobs, 31,972 jobs under State level Police Recruitment, 9,355 junior Panchayat secretaries, SCCL recruited 12,500, Electricity department recruited 6,648, DCCBs 1571,TRT 8,792 , teachers posters filled 11,500 in Gurukulam.

He said that the BJP has moral rights to ask on job recruitment issues. They are using the jobs issues for their recognisation, he alleged.

He said the government cancelled local and non local system which was implemented in united Andhra Pradesh. He said that the government implementing G.O. 317 for new zonal system and benefiting 95% jobs for local candidates.

Harish Rao added that the BJP leaders making issues on implemention of the G.O. 317 for their benefits. He further added that people should not believe the global publicity of the BJP leaders here. He alleged that the BJP has no idea on what the G.O 317 exactly is.

He also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre wiroking to create a country as "Niridhyoga Bharath".

He informed that the development of the across State going the brisk pace in all the aspects and added that it was not digested by the BJP and they are resorting create hungama and making useless comments on the government.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj and others were present.