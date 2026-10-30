Cong calls for speedy graduate voter registration

Khammam: DCC president Noothi Satyanarayana Goud has urged employee unions, private educational institutions, advocates, and granite association leaders to speed up voter registration for the Graduate MLC elections. Addressing a meeting organised with STF State president Devarakonda Saidulu on Thursday, he announced plans to organise a district-level meeting with Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, and MLC candidate Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy. Former Warehousing Corporation chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao and other leaders attended.