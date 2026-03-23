Congress budget disappoints farmers and backward classes: BRS

Khammam: BRS Gadwal constituency in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu alleged that the 2026 budget presented by the Congress government had inflicted severe injustice on backward and weaker sections of society. Addressing a press conference at the district BRS party office, he criticised the government’s six guarantees and eleven declarations, stating that they had turned into misleading promises rather than effective welfare measures. Naidu said that the allocation of Rs 12,511 crore for BCs in the budget was highly inadequate, particularly when the government had earlier promised Rs 20,000 crore annually.

He pointed out that across three budgets, only Rs 33,116 crore had been allocated in total, accusing the government of treating backward classes merely as a vote bank. He demanded that at least Rs 50,000 crore be allocated immediately for the welfare and upliftment of BC communities. He further alleged that farmers had been deceived, stating that although the government had promised Rs 15,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, only Rs 18,000 crore had been allocated, which he claimed was insufficient to support all farmers in the state. He also expressed concern over the absence of funds for pending works and canal modernisation of key irrigation projects such as Nettampadu, Bhima and Jurala, which are vital for the Gadwal region.

Criticising the overall budget, Naidu said that while the government claimed to have presented a massive Rs 3.24 lakh crore budget, it had failed to deliver tangible benefits at the grassroots level. He described the budget as lacking vision and credibility, alleging that it was merely a manipulation of figures. He further accused the government of focusing on paper calculations while pushing the state towards regression compared to the development witnessed during the previous BRS administration.

Former Municipal Chairman BS Keshav, along with several party leaders and workers including G. Raghavendra Reddy, Surya Goud, Patel Janardhan Reddy, Chantan, Guvvala Gopal, Jagadeesh, Chittari Kiran, Bhaskar, Ramu, Narasimhulu, Kodigudla Afsar, Raju and Raghu, were also present at the press meet.