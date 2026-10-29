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Congress calls for speedy grad voter registration for MLC poll
In Short
At an emergency meeting here on Wednesday, leaders discussed graduate voter registration, public awareness on El Niño and a protest rally scheduled in New Delhi on Thursday.
Khammam: District Congress Committee president Nuthi Satyanarayana Goud has called upon party leaders to expedite voter registration for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduate MLC elections.
At an emergency meeting here on Wednesday, leaders discussed graduate voter registration, public awareness on El Niño and a protest rally scheduled in New Delhi on Thursday.
Goud urged mandal and village-level leaders to identify eligible graduates and ensure their registration through coordinated efforts. Former MLCs Potla Nageswara Rao and Balasani Lakshminarayana, and former MLA Kondabala Koteswara Rao, also stressed the need to intensify the registration drive.
The meeting called upon Congress leaders to counter what they described as misleading opposition propaganda on El Niño and explain the government’s preparedness to the public.
Leaders were also urged to participate in the Delhi protest rally. District, block, mandal and town-level party functionaries attended.