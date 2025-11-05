Cotton Millers Call For Bandh: Farmers told not to book cotton sale slots tomorrow

Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy has appealed to farmers not to book slots for cotton sale on November 6, as the Telangana Cotton Millers and Traders Welfare Association has called for a one-day bandh on that day.

Chairing a review meeting with Market Committee Chairmen, Ginning Mill managements, and officials at the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Additional Collector said that 478 metric tonnes of cotton have been procured so far from 242 farmers across the district. He noted that only fair-quality cotton is being purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) through the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI).

Reddy advised farmers not to bring their cotton to Khammam and Enkoor market yards on Thursday and not to book sales slots on the CCI app for November 6, in view of the bandh.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing cotton procurement operations and discussed coordination among market committees, ginning mills, and related departments to ensure smooth transactions and fair prices for farmers.