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DCC Chief praises Dy CM Bhatti
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Khammam: DCC president Noothi Satyanarayana Goud said dismissed allegationsmade by CPI(M) leaders against Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti VikramarkaMalluas baseless. He said Madhira constituency had witnessed peace and development after Bhatti became MLA for the first time, describing him as a peaceful and democratic leader.
“People are aware of those responsible for political violence in the district,” he said, at a press conference on Friday. He alleged that false complaints were initially lodged against local Congress leaders and urged CPI(M) leaders to cooperate.
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