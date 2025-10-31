Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Expresses Shock over the Murder of Senior Leader Samineni Rama Rao

Khammam : In a shocking incident that has sent tremors through the political circles of Telangana, senior leader Samineni Rama Rao was brutally murdered on Friday morning at Patharlapadu village, in Muchinthakani mandal of the Madhira constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister expressed deep shock and anguish over the political killing, terming it a heinous and condemnable act. “Those responsible will be hunted down and brought to justice swiftly. There will be no place for violent or vengeful politics in our state,” he asserted.

Taking the incident seriously, the Deputy Chief Minister has directed Khammam police officials to ensure peace and order in the region. He instructed the deployment of Clues Team, Sniffer Dogs, Cyber Teams, and all available modern investigative technologies to trace and arrest the culprits at the earliest.

“The government will not tolerate lawlessness or attempts to disturb peace. Every possible measure will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur,” the Deputy CM said.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Samineni Rama Rao, the Deputy Chief Minister said he would stand by them in every possible way and extend full support during this difficult time.

The murder of the senior leader has sparked widespread outrage and mourning among supporters and the political fraternity alike.