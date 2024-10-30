Deputy CM Bhatti urges Madhira residents to focus on agriculture

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu highlighted the importance of agriculture for Madhira’s livelihood and called for further development in the sector. Speaking at the inauguration of the Indira Milk Production Centre logo at Madhira Mandal Center on Tuesday, he underscored the government’s dedication to the welfare of its people, stating, “We are working 18 hours a day, regardless of the challenges, to address the needs of our citizens.”

The Deputy CM expressed hopes for the success of Indira Mahila Dairy, a project initiated in 2011 to empower women in the Madhira Assembly segment through dairy farming. He revealed that the foundation stone had been laid for road expansion from Siripuram to Nemali, a project costing approximately Rs 26 crore, to improve connectivity for farmers and residents alike. During the event at Madhira Reddy Gardens, where the Indira Dairy logo was unveiled, Bhatti spoke to members of women’s associations. He emphasized the vision behind Indira Mahila Dairy stating, “It will provide additional income sources for rural families by engaging women in dairy production alongside agriculture, thus contributing to a more sustainable livelihood.” “With the Nagarjunasagar project, we have been able to grow crops and support children’s education due to the ample water supply in Madhira,” said Bhatti. Further, he noted that projects like Kattaleru and Munneru dams and the introduction of drip irrigation have bolstered local farming.

The Deputy CM lauded Swashakti Women’s Associations for encouraging women to venture into dairy industries, allowing families to boost their incomes. “When fathers earn through farming and mothers contribute through dairy, it enhances the family’s quality of life. A financially secure family can provide better education, ultimately elevating their status,” he said.

He outlined the plan to develop Indira Mahila Dairy into a comprehensive facility for milk collection, packing, and production of dairy by-products such as butter, curd, ghee, and sweets, with profits shared among women. So far, 9.5 acres have been acquired, and the foundation rituals (Bhumi Puja) have been completed. He noted that while previous governments had sidelined the project, the Congress government immediately revived it.

With over 20,000 women as members, the project aims to supply two dairy cattle per member, enabling an estimated production of 2,40,000 liters of milk daily that could generate monthly earnings of over Rs 25 crore.