Dr Vutukuri Sesha Ratna Kumari receives ‘Vidyaratna Award’

Sathupalli (Khammam): Dr Vutukuri Sesha Ratna Kumari, Principal of Saispurrthi Autonomous Engineering College, was honoured with the ‘Vidyaratna Award – 2025’ by the Bharat Education Excellence Awards, recognising her 25 years of service in education, research, and social initiatives.

The award, part of the Brain-O-Vision Awards – 2025, acknowledged her dedication to teaching and community development. The selection involved online voting by over 2.9 lakh participants from 20 states, with more than 3,000 nominations in 12 categories.