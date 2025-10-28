Live
- Cyclone Montha Strengthens into a Severe Storm, Expected to Cross Andhra Coast Today
- Cyclone Montha: Danger signal seven hoisted at Kakinada Port
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- 36 pc Gen Z within legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol: Report
- Sindhu ends 2025 season to focus on foot injury recovery
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate sector surge by 83 pc in July-Sep
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- PVL 2025 Season 4: Bengaluru Torpedoes emerge champs
Dr Vutukuri Sesha Ratna Kumari receives ‘Vidyaratna Award’
Highlights
Sathupalli (Khammam): Dr Vutukuri Sesha Ratna Kumari, Principal of Saispurrthi Autonomous Engineering College, was honoured with the ‘Vidyaratna Award...
Sathupalli (Khammam): Dr Vutukuri Sesha Ratna Kumari, Principal of Saispurrthi Autonomous Engineering College, was honoured with the ‘Vidyaratna Award – 2025’ by the Bharat Education Excellence Awards, recognising her 25 years of service in education, research, and social initiatives.
The award, part of the Brain-O-Vision Awards – 2025, acknowledged her dedication to teaching and community development. The selection involved online voting by over 2.9 lakh participants from 20 states, with more than 3,000 nominations in 12 categories.
Next Story