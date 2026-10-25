Just In
- Congress govt committed to advocates’ welfare, protection: Ministers
- Ponnam lays foundation for Rs 3.22-crore Uppal bus terminal
- Govt medical colleges pip private institutions in MBBS 1st yr results
- West Bengal team studies rural development works in Krishna dist
- Jagan’s Letter To Sharmila: YSRCP accuses Chandrababu of exploiting family dispute
- Good response to hmtv’s Innovative Hackathon-2026
- The three qualities that shape our everyday life
- This Diwali, trade fireworks for a sky full of stars in Kenya
Free coaching for SI, constable aspirants: SP
In Short
The SP inaugurated the coaching classes at the Lions Club in the district headquarters on Saturday.
Font size
Narayanpet: “The district police launched a free coaching programme for Sub-Inspector (SI) and constable aspirants from economically weaker backgrounds to help them achieve their goal of securing police jobs,” Superintendent of Police Dr Vineethsaid.
The SP inaugurated the coaching classes at the Lions Club in the district headquarters on Saturday. He said 130 candidates were selected on merit from the 413 aspirants who appeared for the qualifying test conducted for admission to the programme. The selected candidates will receive free accommodation along with coaching from experienced faculty, study material and physical fitness training.
Next Story