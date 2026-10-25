Free coaching for SI, constable aspirants: SP

Narayanpet: “The district police launched a free coaching programme for Sub-Inspector (SI) and constable aspirants from economically weaker backgrounds to help them achieve their goal of securing police jobs,” Superintendent of Police Dr Vineethsaid.

The SP inaugurated the coaching classes at the Lions Club in the district headquarters on Saturday. He said 130 candidates were selected on merit from the 413 aspirants who appeared for the qualifying test conducted for admission to the programme. The selected candidates will receive free accommodation along with coaching from experienced faculty, study material and physical fitness training.