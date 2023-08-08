Gaddar had a special bond with Choutuppal

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): Renowned singer and beloved balladeer Gaddar shared a special bond with Choutuppal in Yadadri-Bhongirdistrict. Over the years, he had graced the region with his presence and captivating the hearts of the people with his soul-stirring performances.

Gaddar’s deep connection with the locals was evident when he visited Choutuppal on September 15last year as part of his ongoing engagement with the community.

On another occasion, just ten days later, on September 25, which also happened to be his birthday, Gaddar returned to Choutuppal scouting for suitable land to establish a state-of-the-art superspeciality hospital, following a request from KA Paul. This display of altruism only further endeared him to the people of the area.

Throughout the Telangana Movement, Gaddar wholeheartedly supported the cause and rallied the people of Choutuppalwith his powerful songs, bringing them together in unity. He touched the lives of countless individuals in the villages of the region, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts.

Tragically, the news of the demise ofGaddar deeply saddened the people of Choutuppal.

As they gathered around their television sets, tears filled their eyes while they watched the poignant procession that bid farewell to this extraordinary soul. Gaddar’s legacy will forever live on in the cherished memories and hearts of the people of Choutuppal.