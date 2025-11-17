Hans India & hmtv organise grand Kartika Mahakoti Deepotsavam!

Khammam: Thecity of Khammam celebrated Kartika Mahakoti Deepotsavam on Sunday with grandeur and devotion, organised under the guidance of spiritual leader Eluri Keerthi Prasanthi. The event, conducted in coordination with The Hans India and hmtv, saw the lighting of 11 crore lamps, marking a historic spiritual occasion for the city. As part of the event, the Pavilion Grounds here came alive with devotional sounds.

The programme began with Jyoti lighting and included cultural performances and devotional songs, followed by Ganapati Puja, Rudrabhisheka, and Maha Bilvarchana. At 7 pm, the Mahakoti lamps were illuminated, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

Devotees participated enthusiastically, performing Ekaharathi, Bilvaharathi, Panchaharathi, and other rituals.

Women participants received free puja materials, and the event concluded with blessings and felicitation of distinguished guests.

Organizers emphasized the spiritual significance of Kartika Deepotsavam, inviting all devotees to experience the divine light and prosperity.