Here’s all you need to know about Amit Shah’s Khammam Maha Sabha

Hyderabad: Election fever has started on Telangana soil. BRS party is already rushing with huge public meetings whereas Congress also organized Ponguleti Darika Sabha on a huge scale in the same Khammam soil.



Now it's BJP's turn and Amit Shah's visit has already been postponed twice.

Arrangements have been made for the meeting in Khammam. Amit Shah will fill the election shell in the public meeting to be held in the name of BJP Bharosa. It seems that many guarantees will be announced for the farmers on this occasion.

BJP, who is aiming for power, will make many important announcements at the Khammam platform.

It is learnt Amit Shah is likely to induct more than 22 key leaders from Congress and BRS.

On the other hand, water-proof sheds have been set up in the assembly premises, even if it rains, Amit Shah will arrive at Gannavaram airport at 1.30 pm on Sunday. From there, he will come to Bhadrachalam. He will participate in the open meeting from 3.45 to 4.35.

From 4.45 to 5.30 he will participate in core committee meeting with state BJP leaders. After that, he will take off from Khammam by helicopter at 5.50 and reach Gannavaram airport at 6.20.

The strategy of the BJP leaders is to gather at least one lakh people for the open meeting to be held at the Khammam Degree College ground.

Already thousand RTC buses, other private vehicles are arranged to mobilise people for the public meeting. Parking arrangements have been made at 11 places. BJP activists are working hard to make the meeting a success.