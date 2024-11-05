Indiramma beneficiaries to get Rs 5L in 4 phases: Ponguleti

Khammam: Minister for Revenue, Housing, and I&PR, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, announced that the government would sanction Indiramma houses exclusively in the names of women beneficiaries. Each house, covering an area of 400 sq ft, will be constructed with a budget of Rs 5 lakhs and provided in four phases, the Minister stated on Monday.

Outlining the phased disbursement, Ponguleti said, “Upon laying the foundation, beneficiaries will receive Rs 1.25 lakh, followed by Rs 1.75 lakh at the slab level, and a final instalment of Rs 1 lakh upon house entry.”

He said that the government would ensure a transparent selection and distribution process, focusing on deserving families.

During his visit to Khammam district on the day, where he inaugurated several developmental projects, Ponguleti spoke to the media about the government’s commitment to providing housing for the poor. He criticised previous administrations for using housing schemes as election gimmicks. “In contrast, the current government is determined to deliver real results, regardless of party affiliations, caste, or religion,” he said.

He noted that under the previous Congress-led government in Telangana, 19.56 lakh houses were built under the leadership of YSR. “Today, the Indiramma scheme aims to go further, providing housing for the poor in each village through the gram sabhas,” he said.

The Minister announced that the scheme would be expedited through a green channel, with the final list of eligible beneficiaries to be completed by the end of November. “The government has set an ambitious target to build at least 20 lakh houses over the next four years,” he said.

The Minister also revealed that a special app will be developed to monitor progress, utilising technology for greater accountability. Starting from November 20, gram sabhas will begin selecting beneficiaries. Additionally, the Minister informed that the government is committed to completing previously delayed double-bedroom houses, ensuring necessary infrastructure and allotments to beneficiaries.