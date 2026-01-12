International cyber fraud racket busted in Khammam

Khammam: The district police have unearthed a massive cyber fraud racket involving transactions worth Rs 547 crore and arrested 18 persons in this connection, Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt said on Sunday.

Addressing a media conference, the Commissioner said the accused operated an organised cyber crime network by colluding with international fraudsters and running overseas call centres to dupe people across the country on various pretexts, including investment schemes, matrimony, gaming, betting, reward points and cryptocurrency trading etc.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged on December 24 by Modugu Saikiran, a resident of Thumburu village in Sathupalli mandal. Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and identified the prime accused as Potru Manoj Kalyan of Sathupalli and Udatneni Vikas Choudary, along with their associates.

According to police, the accused lured unemployed youth from villages around Sathupalli with promises of jobs. Bank accounts were opened in their names, credentials were collected, and these accounts were later used to park proceeds of cyber crimes running into crores of rupees.

During the probe, police examined bank accounts linked to the accused, their family members and associates, uncovering huge financial transactions. Investigators found Rs 114.18 crore in Manoj Kalyan’s account, Rs 45.62 crore in two accounts of his wife Meda Bhanupriya, Rs 135.48 crore in the account of his brother-in-law Meda Satish, Rs 81.72 crore in the account of Bommidala Nagalakshmi, Rs 92.54 crore in a current account belonging to Narasimha Kirana and Dairy run by Tatikonda Raju of Karimnagar, and Rs 80.41 crore in the account of Udatneni Vikas Choudary.

Police said the gang initially transferred money obtained through cyber fraud into accounts opened by their agents, later routing it through multiple current accounts before finally moving it into personal accounts. The money was eventually converted into US dollars and cryptocurrency, investigators said.

So far, cases have been registered against 24 persons, and 18 have been arrested. Prime accused Potru Praveen was arrested earlier and produced before a court. Several others who provided bank accounts or assisted the accused are being identified, police said, adding that further investigation is underway and no one involved will be spared.

The Police Commissioner appealed to youth to remain vigilant against cyber criminals and not fall prey to offers of easy money or overseas job opportunities.